Total (NYSE:TOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $30.33 on Monday. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

