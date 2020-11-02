TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.73 ($45.56).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €25.82 ($30.38) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.42.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

