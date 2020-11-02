Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) & Elbit Imaging (NYSE:EMITF) Head to Head Contrast

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Trinity Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Trinity Place shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Imaging and Trinity Place, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Trinity Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging $22.73 million 0.47 -$138.16 million N/A N/A Trinity Place $4.06 million 11.01 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

Trinity Place has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Summary

Elbit Imaging beats Trinity Place on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings. The company is also involved in the sale of plots in India. It has operations in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.