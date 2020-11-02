Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$114.00 by National Bank Financial

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) has been assigned a C$114.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.14.

Shares of TSU opened at C$87.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.39. The stock has a market cap of $895.35 million and a P/E ratio of 34.61. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$31.55 and a one year high of C$96.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.60 million. Analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.9100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

