True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,088.0 days.

Shares of TUERF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

