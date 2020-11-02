TrueChain Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC and Bithumb. TrueChain has a market cap of $14.09 million and $3.99 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.03949484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00225093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026279 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.