Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $26.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

