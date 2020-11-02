TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

TUI stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TUI will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

