UBS Group Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.02 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.