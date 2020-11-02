UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DANOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

