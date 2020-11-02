UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 370” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

UBS Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 367.29.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

