Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $13.84 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.