Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $177.19 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

