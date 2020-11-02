United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.