United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $247.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.