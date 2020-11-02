USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,075 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

