USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,145 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

