USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,211 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $36.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.