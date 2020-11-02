USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,576 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

