USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $111.88 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

