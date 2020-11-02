USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,331 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

