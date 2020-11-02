USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $452,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 869,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 15.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

