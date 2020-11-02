USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -627.09, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,512. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.