USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.