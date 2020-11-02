USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $229.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

