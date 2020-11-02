USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,192 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

