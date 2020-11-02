USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after buying an additional 731,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after buying an additional 893,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

