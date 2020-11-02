VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. VALEO/S has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

