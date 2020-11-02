Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,612 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Valvoline worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after buying an additional 1,688,538 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $6,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $19.67 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,881 shares of company stock worth $795,574. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

