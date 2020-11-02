Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.
In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
