Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,881 shares of company stock valued at $795,574 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,538 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

