Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $92.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

