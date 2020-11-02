Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,052,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.