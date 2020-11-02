Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ventas by 43.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

NYSE:VTR opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

