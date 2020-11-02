Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NYSE VRTV opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritiv by 177.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veritiv by 945.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

