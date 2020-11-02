Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

