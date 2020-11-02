Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $217.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.79.

NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

