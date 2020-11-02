Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.79.

V stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.86. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

