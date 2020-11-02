VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in October

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.61.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.72 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

