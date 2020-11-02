Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE:VC opened at $89.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $97.51.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.