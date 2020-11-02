Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

