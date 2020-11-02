Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Sells $975,000.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WD opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.