Warburg Research Analysts Give AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) a €11.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.93 ($14.04).

ETR:AIXA opened at €9.67 ($11.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.01. AIXTRON SE has a 52-week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52-week high of €12.86 ($15.13).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

