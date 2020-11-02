Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) (ASX:SOL) Insider Buys A$744,120.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$24.80 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of A$744,120.00 ($531,514.29).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Robert Millner bought 20,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$25.96 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,160.00 ($370,828.57).

On Friday, October 16th, Robert Millner purchased 50,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$25.73 ($18.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,286,450.00 ($918,892.86).

On Friday, October 9th, Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$24.98 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,497,600.00 ($1,784,000.00).

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Millner acquired 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$23.71 ($16.94) per share, with a total value of A$1,066,995.00 ($762,139.29).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (SOL.AX) Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

