Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

