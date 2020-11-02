Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.88 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

