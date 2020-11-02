Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W stock opened at $248.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.96 and a 200 day moving average of $230.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,254 shares of company stock valued at $189,782,581. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.03.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

