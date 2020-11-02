Wedbush Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $165.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,639 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,912. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Etsy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.