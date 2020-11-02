Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $185.35 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

