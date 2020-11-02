Wells Fargo & Company Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $825.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $796.70.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $731.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $778.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $4,503,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

