Wells Fargo & Company Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $200.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.59.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $239.89 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

